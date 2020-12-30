Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $97,665,750.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ESTC traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. 851,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,156. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $159.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.19.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

