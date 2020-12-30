ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Energy Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJN) was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 6,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Energy Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Energy Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.