Elrond (EGLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $45.30 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $23.71 or 0.00085727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $347.57 million and approximately $45.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00138515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00603142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00173144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054689 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,908,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,656,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

