Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $354.20 million and $35.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $24.16 or 0.00084077 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00130794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00582213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00157613 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00305465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,914,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,662,150 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.