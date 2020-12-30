Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Emerald were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerald news, CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEX. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of EEX opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

