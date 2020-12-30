Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65.07 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Coinsuper, Upbit and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $65.07 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 114.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00353161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.01395958 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinall, Kucoin, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

