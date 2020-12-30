Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $107.75 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.24 or 0.01974612 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

