Envela (NYSE:ELA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Envela Co. (NYSE:ELA)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.10. 45,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 131,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.13.

Envela (NYSE:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

