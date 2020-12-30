Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings. Equinox Gold posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equinox Gold.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 1,035,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,809. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.