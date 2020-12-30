ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

ESE stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

