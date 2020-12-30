ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) (ASX:ZYAU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) (ASX:ZYAU) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$8.15.

