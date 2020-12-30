Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $249.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $43,257.10 and approximately $249.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00286147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.59 or 0.01998015 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,856,329,430 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

