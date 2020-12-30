Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 686,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 168,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $520.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

