Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) vs. (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Head-To-Head Comparison

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of (BRK.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of (BRK.B) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BRK.B) has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everest Re Group and (BRK.B), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 (BRK.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus price target of $263.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than (BRK.B).

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and (BRK.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 6.24% 5.74% 1.88% (BRK.B) 14.54% 5.25% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and (BRK.B)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.12 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.79 (BRK.B) $254.62 billion 2.11 $81.42 billion $9.78 23.47

(BRK.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than (BRK.B), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

(BRK.B) beats Everest Re Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

(BRK.B) Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; and recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; and seamless pipes, fittings, downhole casing and tubing, and various mill forms. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and fractional aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

