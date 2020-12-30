Everex (EVX) Market Cap Reaches $6.28 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Everex has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $325,569.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00286778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.01974992 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.