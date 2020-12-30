Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 103,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,478. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.