Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Exagen worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

NYSE XGN opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $512,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868 over the last ninety days.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

