ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 19.5% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $554,885.96 and approximately $2,249.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008006 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

