ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0959 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $561,265.89 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007896 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

