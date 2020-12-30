Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Express worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 198.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

