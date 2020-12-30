extraDNA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $790.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $118,392.80 and $790.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,641.74 or 0.99540887 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027486 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00350015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00526753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032434 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

extraDNA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

