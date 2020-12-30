Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

