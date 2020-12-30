Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 22,932 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.37 million and a PE ratio of -145.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.