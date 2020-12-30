FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $305.00 at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX opened at $261.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day moving average is $228.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in FedEx by 172.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

