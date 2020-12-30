Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Critical Contrast

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capstone Mining and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ferrovial 1 3 2 0 2.17

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus price target of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 29.91%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and Ferrovial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $418.66 million 1.88 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Ferrovial $6.78 billion 3.07 -$529.09 million N/A N/A

Capstone Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrovial.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. The company also develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; and engages in the sale of real estate properties, including flats, retail units, and garages. In addition, it provides mobility services, including ZITY, an electric car sharing service application; and Wondo, which offers mobility in cities through Moovit application. Ferrovial, S.A. has a strategic agreement with Groupe Renault to extend an electric car sharing service to Paris. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

