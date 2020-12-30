Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.87 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, WazirX, Coinsuper and IDEX. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00285718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bitrabbit, IDEX, Coinall, Dcoin, Korbit, BiKi, BitAsset, Binance, WazirX, Bittrex, HitBTC, KuCoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, Coinsuper and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

