Financial Comparison: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of South Carolina and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 2 4 0 2.67

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.11 million 4.23 $7.32 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.44 $5.72 billion $0.71 7.42

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of South Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.25% 11.96% 1.26% Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

