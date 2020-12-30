Financial Comparison: Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) versus ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Zedge has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.5% of Zedge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Zedge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zedge and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge -25.68% -32.48% -23.55% ShotSpotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zedge and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zedge 0 0 0 0 N/A ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57

ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $33.86, suggesting a potential downside of 12.51%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Zedge.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zedge and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge $8.82 million 7.35 -$3.34 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $40.75 million 10.87 $1.80 million $0.15 258.00

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Zedge.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Zedge on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc. operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

