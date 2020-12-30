Financial Review: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) vs. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

2.6% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Carbon Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.99 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68%

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.