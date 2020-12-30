FinNexus (FNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $116,087.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

