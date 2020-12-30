FinNexus Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $116,087.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

