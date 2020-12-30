FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $390,642.97 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $390,642.97 and $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00294447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01976445 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

