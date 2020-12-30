First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 11,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,596. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

