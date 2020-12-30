First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $892.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.51.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

