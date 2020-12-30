First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 321,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,199. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.33.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

