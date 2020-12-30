First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

FRME stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

