First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 4.88% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

