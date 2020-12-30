First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 13,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

