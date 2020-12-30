FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 70,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.