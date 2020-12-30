Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $488.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.30 million to $494.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of FBC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,455. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

