FLETA Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 20% against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $335,550.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,078,893,818 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

