Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 13.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

