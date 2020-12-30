Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.41

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 21890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Get Flex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.