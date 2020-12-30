FOAM (FOAM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,171.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $32,171.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00187299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00584352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052870 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.