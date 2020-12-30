Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $280,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $998.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.