Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 256,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,440. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after buying an additional 223,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 593,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 123,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

