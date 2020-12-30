Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,910,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 480,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 326,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

