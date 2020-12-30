Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
FCPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.
Shares of FCPT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,910,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 480,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 326,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.