Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 405,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,986. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.