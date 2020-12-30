Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 746,892 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 746,892 shares during the period. Apple comprises 15.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 46,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 83,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,073 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Apple by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Apple by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 71,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 880.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 202,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 182,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

