Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 12,025 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $399,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Morphic stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $977.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.01.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Read More: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.