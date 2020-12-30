Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 12,025 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $399,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $977.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.